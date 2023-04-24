These are the stars rumoured to be joining the I’m A Celebrity… South Africa line-up

There are six stars rumoured to be joining the line-up for I’m A Celebrity… South Africa.

The series, which kicks off tonight, will see popular former contestants from previous seasons return to the jungle.

The starting line-up includes Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, model Janice Dickinson, Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan, and Olympian Fatima Whitbread.

Boxer Amir Khan, Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo, Happy Mondays legend Shaun Ryder, cricketer Phil Tufnell and Countdown star Carol Vorderman complete the confirmed line-up.

ITV have confirmed that there will be “many more celebrities taking part in the series” but their identities will be revealed throughout the series.

According to The UK Sun, Coronation Street legend Andrew Whyment, who placed runner-up on the 2019 series, also took part in I’m A Celebrity… South Africa – which was filmed in September last year.

A TV insider told the publication: “Andy is hugely popular with audiences, who love his down-to-earth nature and sense of humour.”

“He’s the perfect antidote to some of the divas and egos who are likely to be in the final line-up and producers are keen to strike the right balance.”

Dean Gaffney, who took part in I’m A Celeb back in 2016, is also rumoured to have joined the show.

A source told the publication of the EastEnders actor: “Dean is regarded as one of the best contestants the show has ever had. When the All Stars show was first mooted he was a name that everyone wanted to get on board.”

I’m A Celeb 2010 icon Gillian McKeith was also reportedly recruited for the All Stars series.

I’m A Celeb 2017 winner Georgia Toffolo is also rumoured to have returned to the iconic TV show.

A source previously told the publication: “Georgia was real TV gold in her year, and the viewers loved her. She absolutely romped home.”

“Her friendship with Stanley [Johnson] was a highlight and fans lapped it up.”

“She was one of the lowest-ever paid contestants but has done really well for herself off the back of it. She’ll be getting considerably more this time around, that’s for sure!”

According to the publication, I’m A Celebrity 2006 star Myleene Klass has also taken part in the South African All Stars series.

Finally, Joe Swash, who was crowned King of the Jungle back in 2008, is also rumoured to have returned to the iconic TV series.

A source previously said: “Joe was always on the producers’ hit list as he was such an iconic winner. But they had to iron out the timings and came to a conclusion that worked.”

“He has flown out there and can’t wait to give a good account of himself for a second time on the show.”

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa will air next month.

Here’s your first look at the upcoming series: