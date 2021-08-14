The series will return to BBC One later this year

The final celebrity confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2021 has been revealed

Ugo Monye is the 15th and final celebrity confirmed for this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The rugby player turned sports pundit is keen to impress judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli’s replacement Anton Du Beke on the dance floor.

The 38-year-old said: “What a dream come true! Strictly is the biggest entertainment show on TV and I can’t wait to show everyone I’ve got more than just dad dancing moves.”

He’s here to tackle #Strictly and try his absolute best in the ballroom. Give it up for TV presenter and former Rugby Union star Ugo Monye! @ugomonye 🏉 https://t.co/XITrGV4HJ0 pic.twitter.com/4MMvZzQUnG — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 13, 2021

“My two beautiful daughters never had a chance to see me on the rugby pitch, so to know they can watch me waltzing and twirling every week is really special to me. I love an outfit at the best of times, so bring on the sequins!”

This year’s line-up also includes The Crown star Greg Wise, McFly’s Tom Fletcher, comedian Robert Webb, Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite, Coronation Street’s Katie McGlynn, Loose Women panellist Judi Love, and Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty.

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly, CBBC host Rhys Stephenson, presenter AJ Odudu, Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies, BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker, and EastEnders stars Nina Wadia and Rose Ayling-Ellis have also been confirmed for the show.