The Crown’s fourth season attracted ‘more viewers than Charles and Diana’s wedding’

Millions of people watched the show's new season in a matter of days

The Crown’s fourth season was watched by almost 29 million people in a week, according to a new report.

The massive figure has been compared to the 28.4 million people who watched Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s televised wedding at St Paul’s Cathedral in July 1981.

A source told The Sun: “Everyone involved is totally thrilled. There was more hype than ever on this year’s series, and arguably more pressure on all the cast, crew and writers.”

“But the reviews have been almost unanimously rave – and this is reflected in the first week viewing figures.”

“Execs have told a few of the key cast members, like Emma and Josh, and obviously everyone is thrilled. It’s an astonishing result.”

The fourth season of The Crown, which premiered on November 15, is the show’s most dramatic instalment yet.

The official synopsis reads: “As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30.”

“As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth.”

“While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.”

Season four’s storyline largely focuses on Prince Charles’ rocky relationship with Princess Diana.

The couple wed in 1981, and welcomed two sons together – Prince William and Prince Harry.

However, they controversially decided to separate in 1991, and went on to divorce in 1996.

One year later, the Princess of Wales was tragically killed in a car accident on August 31st, 1997.

The Crown’s new episodes also document Princess Diana’s private struggle with an eating disorder.

Diana opened up about her battle with bulimia for the first time back in 1995, during her bombshell Panorama interview with Martin Bashir – which is currently under investigation.