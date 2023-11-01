The Crown ‘set to enrage’ Prince William as new series will ‘repeat claims’ about Princess Diana

The Crown is reportedly set to enrage Prince William.

Part one of the show will join Netflix on November 16, while the remaining six episodes will join on December 14.

According to the UK Sun, the first four episodes will cover 1997 when the late Princess of Wales (Elizabeth Debicki) and Dodi Al-Fayed (Khalid Abdalla) began dating.

The final six episodes will document the years up to 2005 when Prince Charles married Camilla Parker-Bowles.

According to The UK Sun the Prince of Wales, who is Diana’s eldest son, will be angered by the series repeating claims that she was pregnant when she died in a fatal car crash back in 1997.

The claims were originally made by Dodi’s father Mohamed Fayed.

In The Crown, Mohamed (Salim Daw) will reportedly be heard alleging the crash was the result of a plot to kill Diana to stop her marrying Dodi.

A TV insider told the publication: “This is likely to enrage the Prince of Wales, who has been upset by many Crown storylines that have featured his mother.”

“After it emerged her 1996 Panorama interview with Martin Bashir was obtained by deception, William asked that it never be seen again.”

“But The Crown chose to ­recreate it against his express wishes. Hearing the claims about his mother’s pregnancy and the plot will feel like salt in the wound, particularly as so many of them have been debunked over the years.”

A spokesperson for Netflix has denied to comment to the publication.

It was previously reported that fans are in store for a shock as the sixth and final series is set to begin with Diana’s fatal car crash.

A source previously told The UK Sun: “In previous series the creators have had four episodes cover as much as four years.”

“But this exception shows how the producers consider this to be a critical period for the Royal Family — more than any point in the 50 years the show has covered.”

“Kicking the new series off with the death of the then Princess of Wales will be a bold decision but the creators insist they’ve dealt with it with great sensitivity and won’t show the crash itself.”