The best Christmas episodes of your favourite TV shows

Want to get yourself into the Christmas spirit?
We’ve compiled a list of some of the best festive episodes from your favourite TV shows to binge-watch.
Take a look:
F.R.I.E.N.D.S
- ‘The One with the Monkey’ Season 1, episode 10
- ‘The One with Phoebe’s Dad’ Season 2, episode 9
- ‘The One Where Rachel Quits’ Season 3, episode 10
- ‘The One with the Girl from Poughkeepsie’ Season 4, episode 10
- ‘The One with the Inappropriate Sister’ Season 5, episode 10
- ‘The One with the Rocking’ New Year’s Eve’ Season 6, episode 10
- ‘The One with the Holiday Armadillo’ Season 7, episode 10
- ‘The One with the Creepy Holiday Card’ Season 8, episode 11
- ‘The One with Christmas in Tulsa’ Season 9, episode 10
Gilmore Girls
- ‘Forgiveness and Stuff’ Season 1, episode 10
- ‘The Bracebridge Dinner’ Season 2, episode 10
- ‘That’ll do, Pig’ Season 3, episode 10
- ‘In the Clamour and the Clanger’ Season 4, episode 11
- ‘Women of Questionable Morals’ Season 5, episode 11
- ‘Santa’s Secret Stuff’ Season 7, episode 11
- ‘Winter’ A Year in the Life, episode 1
Gossip Girl
- ‘Roman Holiday’ Season 1, episode 11
- ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Season 2, episode 12
Modern Family
- ‘Undeck the Halls’ Season 1, episode 10
- ‘Express Christmas’ Season 3, episode 10
- ‘The Old Man and the Tree’ Season 5, episode 10
- ‘White Christmas’ Season 7, episode 9
- ‘Stuck in a Moment’ Season 10, episode 10
- ‘The Last Christmas’ Season 11, episode 9
The Office
- ‘Christmas Party’ Season 2, episode 10
- ‘A Benihana Christmas: Part 1 & 2’ Season 3, episodes 10 & 11
- ‘Moroccan Christmas’ Season 5, episode 11
- ‘Secret Santa’ Season 6, episode 13
- ‘Classy Christmas: Part 1 & 2’ Season 7, episodes 11 & 12
- ‘Christmas Wishes’ Season 8, episode 10
- ‘Dwight Christmas’ Season 9, episode 9
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- ‘Christmas’ Season 1, episode 11
- ‘The Pontiac Bandit Returns’ Season 2, episode 10
- ‘Yippie Kayak’ Season 3, episode 10
- ‘Captain Latvia’ Season 4, episode 10
