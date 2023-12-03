The best Christmas episodes of your favourite TV shows

Want to get yourself into the Christmas spirit?

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best festive episodes from your favourite TV shows to binge-watch.

Take a look:

F.R.I.E.N.D.S

‘The One with the Monkey’ Season 1, episode 10

Season 1, episode 10 ‘The One with Phoebe’s Dad’ Season 2, episode 9

Season 2, episode 9 ‘The One Where Rachel Quits’ Season 3, episode 10

Season 3, episode 10 ‘The One with the Girl from Poughkeepsie’ Season 4, episode 10

Season 4, episode 10 ‘The One with the Inappropriate Sister’ Season 5, episode 10

Season 5, episode 10 ‘The One with the Rocking’ New Year’s Eve’ Season 6, episode 10

Season 6, episode 10 ‘The One with the Holiday Armadillo’ Season 7, episode 10

Season 7, episode 10 ‘The One with the Creepy Holiday Card’ Season 8, episode 11

Season 8, episode 11 ‘The One with Christmas in Tulsa’ Season 9, episode 10

Gilmore Girls

‘Forgiveness and Stuff’ Season 1, episode 10

Season 1, episode 10 ‘The Bracebridge Dinner’ Season 2, episode 10

Season 2, episode 10 ‘That’ll do, Pig’ Season 3, episode 10

Season 3, episode 10 ‘In the Clamour and the Clanger’ Season 4, episode 11

Season 4, episode 11 ‘Women of Questionable Morals’ Season 5, episode 11

Season 5, episode 11 ‘Santa’s Secret Stuff’ Season 7, episode 11

Season 7, episode 11 ‘Winter’ A Year in the Life, episode 1

Gossip Girl

‘Roman Holiday’ Season 1, episode 11

Season 1, episode 11 ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Season 2, episode 12

Modern Family

‘Undeck the Halls’ Season 1, episode 10

Season 1, episode 10 ‘Express Christmas’ Season 3, episode 10

Season 3, episode 10 ‘The Old Man and the Tree’ Season 5, episode 10

Season 5, episode 10 ‘White Christmas’ Season 7, episode 9

Season 7, episode 9 ‘Stuck in a Moment’ Season 10, episode 10

Season 10, episode 10 ‘The Last Christmas’ Season 11, episode 9

The Office

‘Christmas Party’ Season 2, episode 10

Season 2, episode 10 ‘A Benihana Christmas: Part 1 & 2’ Season 3, episodes 10 & 11

Season 3, episodes 10 & 11 ‘Moroccan Christmas’ Season 5, episode 11

Season 5, episode 11 ‘Secret Santa’ Season 6, episode 13

Season 6, episode 13 ‘Classy Christmas: Part 1 & 2’ Season 7, episodes 11 & 12

Season 7, episodes 11 & 12 ‘Christmas Wishes’ Season 8, episode 10

Season 8, episode 10 ‘Dwight Christmas’ Season 9, episode 9

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

‘Christmas’ Season 1, episode 11

Season 1, episode 11 ‘The Pontiac Bandit Returns’ Season 2, episode 10

Season 2, episode 10 ‘Yippie Kayak’ Season 3, episode 10

Season 3, episode 10 ‘Captain Latvia’ Season 4, episode 10