Strictly Come Dancing fans react to the latest elimination

Tyler West has become the latest celeb to leave Strictly Come Dancing.

The presenter and his pro dancing partner Dianne Buswell faced Molly Rainford and Carols Gu in Sunday night’s dance-off, after they received the fewest votes from the public.

The majority of the judges voted to save Molly and Carlos, meaning Tyler and Dianne were sent home from the show.

#Strictly has been life changing for @TylerWestt, and his iconic routines with @dbuzz6589 will live on in our history books! pic.twitter.com/4Mk2F19cr0 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 20, 2022

After being voted off the show, Tyler said: “When you watch the show at home, you wonder what it must be like to dance on it, it’s everything and more, it’s changed my life.”

“To think I was some shy kid who never used to talk to anyone, to dancing in front of millions, I can’t put it into words.”

“It’s my mum’s favourite show, I bought her to Blackpool, my nan bless her was always watching over me on this journey.”

Reacting to the result, one viewer wrote: “Tyler definitely should’ve gone through, he was the better dancer this week for sure.”

Another tweeted: “That was the most outrageous decision in the history of the competition! Tyler was so much better than Molly!!!! I’m completely dumbfounded by what I’ve just witnessed.”

Tyler definitely should’ve gone through, he was the better dancer this week for sure #StrictlyComeDancing — Fredleigh Krueger🔪 (@Leah__McCarthy) November 20, 2022

Tyler should not be out of strictly no way…..😡 #StrictlyComeDancing — Sarah👸 (@Sarah_ham96) November 20, 2022

Am i the only one who i thought Tyler did better?! #Strictly — Michelle 🌙🍂 (@Michelle_clo) November 20, 2022

#Strictly That was the most outrageous decision in the history of the competition! Tyler was so much better than Molly!!!! I'm completely dumbfounded by what I've just witnessed, Anton is the only sensible person on the panel!!!!!! — Anthony J Smith (@ranger_smith) November 20, 2022

I Can't believe Tyler & Diane's time on Strictly is over. I ❤️ Molly but Tyler smashed it out the ball park in his dance off.#StrictlyComeDancing pic.twitter.com/VGxXpayOy1 — Nina Ribena 💜 (@99_redballoonz) November 20, 2022

Last week, Tony Adams was forced to quit the show after sustaining an injury.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday night.