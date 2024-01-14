RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars announce change to line-up ahead of tonight’s show

RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars have announced a change in the line-up ahead of Sunday night’s show.

Unfortunately due to illness, professional dancer Kylee Vincent will not be able to dance in tonight’s episode.

Kylee is currently paired up with jockey Davy Russell, who will still compete this week.

Davy is set to dance with pro dancer Laura Nolan this evening instead.

Laura is partnered with actor Shane Quigley Murphy and will dance twice.

The 44-year-old jockey took to his Instagram to share the news.

He said: “Hi everyone, so we’ve a little bit of bad news, Kylee’s not well, she’s been struck down this morning, we’re wishing her all the best and hopefully she’s going to get better soon.”

Davy continued: “So that means I can’t dance with Kylee this evening, but we do have a super-sub in the form of Laura Nolan, so we’re going to try and do our best this evening.”

Laura then chimed in: “We’re in the middle of working it out, we are doing the quickstep together, it’s going to be brilliant, I’ve two dances to do but it’s going to be fantastic.”

“We’re going to have such a fun night… we’re going to do Kylee proud.”

Davy then said: “And don’t be too hard on me now, fingers crossed hopefully Kylee gets better soon.”

Shane and Laura will dance a Waltz in tonight’s show to At This Moment by Michael Bublé.

Davy and Laura will dance a Quickstep to Giddy Up by Shania Twain.

This is the second illness that has caused a change in the line-up ahead of tonight’s show.

Professional dancer Karen Byrne, who is the partner of Paralympic athlete Jason Smyth, also had to pull out from Sunday night’s show.

In a quick turnaround, Jason is now set to perform with new pro dancer Juliia Vaslyenko tomorrow night.

Dancing With The Stars will air on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player this evening Sunday, January 14 at 6:30pm.