Netflix share first look at Selling Sunset spin-off series Selling Tampa

Netflix have shared the first look at their new Selling Sunset spin-off series Selling Tampa.

The Florida-based show will follow the owner and real estate agents of the all Black, all female firm Allure Realty.

According to the streaming giant, “these ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate”.

Allure Realty is owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, who “has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality”.

The cast includes Alexis Williams, Anne-Sophie Petit, Colony Reeves, Juawana Williams, Karla Giorgio, Rena Frazier and Tennille Moore.

The eight-episode first season premieres on Netflix on December 15th.

Fresh market, fresh attitude. Selling Tampa premieres December 15th only on Netflix. 💁🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/uNcUFnYdi9 — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) November 22, 2021