We can't wait for this!

Netflix confirm release date for season three of Sex Education

Netflix have confirmed the release date for season three of Sex Education.

The popular comedy-drama series is about a teenage boy with a sex therapist mother, who teams up with a high school classmate to set up an underground sex therapy clinic at school.

Eight new episodes of the show are joining Netflix on September 17.

We are respectfully bowled over. 🎳 Here's your next look at Season 3 of @sexeducation, ~coming~ 17 September. pic.twitter.com/0iX7MYW9Xt — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 16, 2021

The streaming giant said: “It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way.”

“Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms.”

Ad

Other new cast members include “Jason Isaacs playing Peter Groff, Mr Groff’s more successful and not very modest older brother; recording artist and songwriter Dua Saleh, who joins in their acting debut playing Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale; and Indra Ové, who plays Elsie’s foster mum Anna”.