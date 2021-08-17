Home TV Netflix confirm release date for season three of Sex Education

Netflix confirm release date for season three of Sex Education

We can't wait for this!

Sophie Clarke
Netflix

Netflix have confirmed the release date for season three of Sex Education.

The popular comedy-drama series is about a teenage boy with a sex therapist mother, who teams up with a high school classmate to set up an underground sex therapy clinic at school.

Eight new episodes of the show are joining Netflix on September 17.

The streaming giant said: “It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way.”

“Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms.”

Other new cast members include “Jason Isaacs playing Peter Groff, Mr Groff’s more successful and not very modest older brother; recording artist and songwriter Dua Saleh, who joins in their acting debut playing Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale; and Indra Ové, who plays Elsie’s foster mum Anna”.

Sophie Clarke

