MTV EMAs cancelled amid ongoing Israel-Hamas crisis

The MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 have been cancelled due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas crisis.
The annual awards ceremony had been due to take place in Paris, France on Sunday, November 5.
In a statement, Paramount said: “Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life.”
“The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration,” the statement continued.
“With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning. We look forward to hosting the MTV EMAs again in November of 2024.”
The MTV EMAs had been due to take place in Paris for the first time since 1995.
Taylor Swift led the nominations with seven nods – including Best Artist and Best Video and Best Song for Anti-Hero, closely followed by SZA and Olivia Rodrigo, who received six nods each.
Check out the full list of nominees:
BEST SONG
- Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red
- Jung Kook feat. Latto – Seven
- Miley Cyrus – Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo – vampire
- SZA – Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
- Rema, Selena Gomez – Calm Down
BEST VIDEO
- Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – Bongos
- Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red
- Little Simz – Gorilla
- Miley Cyrus – Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo – vampire
- SZA – Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
BEST ARTIST
- Doja Cat
- Miley Cyrus
- Nicki Minaj
- Olivia Rodrigo
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
BEST COLLABORATION
- Central Cee x Dave – Sprinter
- David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me
- KAROL G, Shakira – TQG
- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage – Creepin’
- PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2
- Rema, Selena Gomez – Calm Down
BEST NEW ARTIST
- Coi Leray
- FLO
- Ice Spice
- Peso Pluma
- PinkPantheress
- Reneé Rapp
BEST POP
- Billie Eilish
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
BEST AFROBEATS
- Asake
- Aya Nakamura
- Ayra Starr
- Burna Boy
- Davido
- Rema
BEST ROCK
- Arctic Monkeys
- Foo Fighters
- Måneskin
- Metallica
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- The Killers
BEST LATIN
- Anitta
- Bad Bunny
- KAROL G
- Peso Pluma
- ROSALÍA
- Shakira
BEST K-POP
- FIFTY FIFTY
- Jung Kook
- NewJeans
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
BEST ALTERNATIVE
- Blur
- Fall Out Boy
- Lana Del Rey
- Paramore
- Thirty Seconds To Mars
- YUNGBLUD
BEST ELECTRONIC
- Alesso
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- Swedish House Mafia
- Peggy Gou
- Tiësto
BEST HIP HOP
- Cardi B
- Central Cee
- Lil Wayne
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Metro Boomin
- Nicki Minaj
- Travis Scott
BEST R&B
- Chlöe
- Chris Brown
- Steve Lacy
- Summer Walker
- SZA
- Usher
BEST LIVE
- Beyoncé
- Burna Boy
- Ed Sheeran
- Måneskin
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
BEST PUSH
- November 2022: Flo Milli
- December 2022: Reneé Rapp
- January 2023: Sam Ryder
- February 2023: Armani White
- March 2023: FLETCHER
- April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- May 2023: Ice Spice
- June 2023: FLO
- July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith
- August 2023: Kaliii
- September 2023: GloRilla
- October 2023: Benson Boone
BIGGEST FANS
- Anitta
- Billie Eilish
- BLACKPINK
- Jung Kook
- Nicki Minaj
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Selena Gomez
- Taylor Swift
BEST GROUP
- aespa
- FLO
- Jonas Brothers
- Måneskin
- NewJeans
- OneRepublic
- SEVENTEEN
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER