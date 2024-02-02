Megan Barton-Hanson reveals what it would take for Love Island: All-Stars to get her into the villa

Megan Barton-Hanson has revealed what it would take for Love Island: All-Stars to get her into the villa.

The 29-year-old previously appeared in season four of the dating show and stirred the pot while she was there, making her a fan favourite with viewers.

The TV personality has said that she is “still open” to going on the ITV2 dating show, but they need to offer her a “proper man” to couple up with.

Megan spoke about the show to the Daily Mail and said: “I’m loving it, it is good to watch but I’m still up in the air. Like they asked me to go on and I’m like unless there’s hot guys in there I’m not going on.”

“All the men are very young, and I need a proper man.”

She continued: “To be honest I’m still open, I think there’s another two weeks of filming left so if they bring out a hot man, I’m there but just right now there’s no one in the villa that appeals to me.”

“I mean I’ve got my fan base, I’ve got money coming in so I would only do it to genuinely find someone,” she explained.

The 29-year-old also spoke about her current love life and revealed that she is single and not “forcing” it.

The former islander said: “I’m single, I don’t believe in forcing it. I’m approaching 30, but I wouldn’t settle unless it is right. If it happens, it happens.”

Megan admitted that while she would love to join the islanders in South Africa she is waiting for a “hot guy” or a “hot, bisexual girl” to enter the villa.

She previously told New! Magazine: “Yes [I got invited], I’m still debating it, but I’m waiting for a hot guy to come in.”

“Or a hot, bisexual girl. Or if Ovie [Soko] was in there, I’d be booking my flight!”

“I slid into his DMs before the ‘All Stars’ show to ask if he was going on. He said, ‘No, I don’t think so,'” she confessed.

Megan has been very candid on social media recently and even posted an emotional video on her Instagram story explaining how she is distraught over her weight gain.

The blonde sensation opened up to her 1.5 million followers and admitted that she has been in floods of tears because she is not the same size as she was last year.

Megan wrote: “I never post about how I feel but I’m off to shoot with my absolute favourites! And I’ve cried and nearly canceled all because I not as slim as I was last year! Like what?! Why am I putting so much weight on my weight.”

“I just wanted to be honest not everything is as perfect as it seems I’m so blessed my job is playing dress up and getting to work with amazing creatives!”

“But sometimes I won’t feel 100 and that’s fine I’m pushing myself to get out your comfort zone no matter how ”toned” on skinny I feel. I’m so blessed I can call this work and have to opportunity to shoot with these talented humans! Can’t wait to show you some bts.”