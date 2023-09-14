Ad
HomeTV

Latest Posts

Meet the first all star household appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Tommy Tiernan, Hector Ó hEochagáin and Laurita Blewitt have been confirmed as the first all star household appearing on ‘Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland’.

The once-off special will air on Virgin Media One on Wednesday, September 20th at 9pm.

The show will see celebs from various strands of Irish life take to the sofa and react to the very best of television as it happens.

Tommy, Hector and Laurita are the hosts of a hit podcast – titled ‘The Tommy, Hector & Laurita Podcast’.

It is described as  “unpredictable and funny, carefree and intimate”, and sees the trio sit around the table in a shed at the bottom of a garden in the West of Ireland and just chat.

 

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us