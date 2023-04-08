MAJOR star ‘refuses to reprise their role’ in the final season of The Crown

Gillian Anderson has reportedly refused to reprise her role for the final season of The Crown.

The actress portrayed former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the Netflix drama.

According to The UK Sun, “scheduling issues” have flung the show into chaos.

A source told the publication: “Gillian’s portrayal of Thatcher was met with global critical acclaim and she was a huge asset to The Crown.”

“It had been hoped she would be able to make an appearance in scenes around the golden wedding but sadly that has not been the case due to scheduling issues.”

“It’s been another blow for producers in what’s already been a fairly dogged production.”

The insider claimed The Crown had been planning to recreate a dinner held by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, with Princess Anne, Margaret Thatcher and others in attendance.

However, Gillian’s absence from production has forced producers to depict a different dinner, at which she was not in attendance.

The upcoming sixth season of The Crown will be the final instalment in the Netflix drama.

The final season will see Elizabeth Debicki return as Princess Diana, depicting the year of her death, 1997.

In recent weeks, filming for the final season got underway at St Andrew’s University – where Prince William and Kate Middleton first met back in 2001.

Rufus Kampa will portray a young Will from the age of 15, while Ed McVey will play him during his late teenage years into his 20s.

Newcomer Meg Bellamy was cast as Will’s future wife Kate.

Season 6 of The Crown will mark all three actors’ professional screen debuts.