Love Island’s Jay addresses speculation he ended his romance with Chyna to pursue things with Paige

Dumped Love Island star Jay has addressed speculation he ended his romance with Chyna to pursue things with Paige.

The Scotsman ended his romance with Ekin-Su earlier in the season to get to know Paige, who was coupled up with Jacques at the time, better.

While Paige admitted Jay was her “type”, she decided they would be better as friends as she was happy in her couple with Jacques.

Jay chose to recouple with Casa Amor’s Chyna last week but a few hours later, he had a change of heart and decided to cool things off, friendzoning the 23-year-old.

Fans of the show were convinced the REAL reason Jay ended his romance with Chyna so abruptly because Paige’s relationship with Jacques was on the rocks after Casa Amor, and that he wanted to make his move again.

However, in his post-exit interview, Jay insisted this was not the case.

He said: “Genuinely, no I didn’t. I ended things with Chyna just because I couldn’t fake it. I didn’t feel a romantic connection, so I had to just be honest. I’d rather be alone in there than pretend to be with someone.”

When asked what drew him to Paige initially, Jay replied: “She’s a great looking girl with an amazing personality. I felt like I overlooked a potential connection there and I thought I should try it.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

