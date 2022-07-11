Love Island’s Cheyanne reveals unaired conversations with Jacques before dramatic recoupling

Love Island’s Cheyanne has opened up about some unaired conversations she had with Jacques in the villa.

The blonde bombshell spent time getting to know the rugby player while his OG partner Paige was away in Casa Amor, and the pair got very close.

In spite of this, Jacques decided to stick with Paige during Thursday night’s dramatic recoupling, and this meant Cheyanne was dumped from the show.

Cheyanne and the other dumped Casa Amor contestants chatted with host Laura Whitmore on Sunday’s episode of Aftersun about their time in the villa.

When Laura asked Cheyanne if she thought she’d be chosen by Jacques in the recoupling, she responded: “Yeah, right up until last minute I was so confused with what he was going to do, and obviously there were parts that weren’t actually aired as well, like when we had a conversation.”

“[Jacques] kept saying to me ‘oh, I’m dead stressed and everything’ and he told me that I live closer to him so ‘it works better’ and stuff like that.”

Cheyanne added: “The things that he was saying…obviously we really got along and he was such a nice guy, but I knew that like, I’d watched the show before I went in and I knew that Paige was really nice as well. I did say to him ‘I wouldn’t like to be in your position.’”

During her exit interview, Cheyanne addressed Jacques’ seemingly last-minute decision to recouple with Paige instead of her.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling. I didn’t want to remain in there after I’d felt a connection with someone and he remained in his couple,” the 23-year-old explained.

“I spent the majority of my time with Jacques. We shared a bed together and I know he said he wanted to get to know me more. We’d kissed.”

“Then when it came to the recoupling he stuck with Paige. It was a bit like the Liam and Millie situation last year,” she recounted.

“I didn’t know what he was going to do until the last minute. I genuinely didn’t have a clue so that just shows how much we’d spoken and got along.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

