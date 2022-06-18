Love Island winner Millie Court spills another one of the show’s secrets

Millie Court has spilled another one of Love Island’s secrets.

The 24-year-old, who shot to fame on the 2021 series, has revealed that the villa gets “put on lockdown” daily.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, the blonde beauty said that the villa goes into lockdown for up to three hours every day while it’s being cleaned.

“You literally cannot go inside the villa and you have to stay in the garden,” she admitted.

The ASOS ambassador added that if the Islanders need to use the bathroom, they have to use a “portaloo, cabin thing outside the back of the villa.”

Millie winced as she recalled “the worst experience ever” as she added that due to the scorching temperatures “it literally stinks.”

The Essex native explained that cleaners make the contestants’ beds and also cleaned the girl’s dressing room as it was “so messy” and the “girls didn’t clean it.”

Millie entered the villa as a bombshell alongside Lucinda Strafford in the seventh series of the show.

She coupled up with Welsh man Liam Reardon, and although their romance hit the rocks after Casa Amor, they rekindled their romance and won the show.