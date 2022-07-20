Love Island winner Amber Gill reveals she received death threats after row with Luca Bish’s sister

Love Island 2019 winner Amber Gill has revealed she received death threats after a row with Luca Bish’s sister Claudia.

The fishmonger has faced major backlash over the past few days, after his multiple clashes with Tasha Ghouri and his fight with Gemma Owen after Movie Night.

Amber, who famously provides running commentary on the hit dating show via Twitter, also weighed in and branded Luca “public enemy no.1”.

Luca’s sister Claudia is seemingly not responding well to Amber’s criticism of her brother on Love Island.

Amber tweeted: “I’m going to watch love island tonight and Luca’s sister should block if she doesn’t want to know what I think xxx”

Afterwards, she wrote: “Luca’s sister came on my [Instagram] live?? I don’t why cos I’d say exactly the same regardless of anything 😂I’d say it to his face too xxx”

Love Island fans have been defending Claudia and Luca against Amber, which she has been quote tweeting over the past couple of days.

“I gave his family no stick,” she replied to one tweet. “She came onto my live when I wasn’t even talking about love island. They shouldn’t look at my tweets as it’s all hyperbole, that’s my sense of humour. I don’t genuinely dislike anyone on the show and it’s never that deep.”

Replying to another, she wrote: “I’ve never sent a death threat or hate comment to someone in my life. I literally just do an exaggerated running commentary, there was no need for her to come on my live. Obviously, I don’t want any families getting death threats but you can’t pin the blame on me.”

“It was really sad because after her comments on my live people started sending me death threats so it’s just a vicious circle you can’t control crazy people wanting to hate. I understand [Luca’s sister] is upset but all my tweets are comedy only.”

Amber jokingly pinned a disclaimer tweet pinned to the top of her Twitter page: “To my followers or anyone that comes across my page: Dislike or disagree with my tweets and I will block you this page is a dictatorship. Whatever I say goes.”

It doesn’t look like she will be toning down her running Love Island commentary anytime soon…

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

