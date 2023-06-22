Love Island: Surprise recoupling shocks the villa

There will be a surprise recoupling on tonight’s Love Island.

Mehdi receives a shock text, reading: “Can all Islanders gather round the fire pit immediately.”

Whitney reads a text explaining that the girls will be choosing who they want to couple up with.

But, as the newest arrivals, the two new bombells Mal and Montel, get first choice at the fire pit.

Who has made an immediate impression on the new additions and will their choices step on the toes of their fellow Islanders ahead of the girls making their decisions?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm.

The third episode of Goss Island is now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.

Plus watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel below.

Audio:

Video:

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.