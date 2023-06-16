Love Island star Scott’s friends claim things will ‘kick off’ now he’s entered the villa

Scott van-der-Sluis’ friends claim things will “kick off” now that he’s entered the Love Island villa.

The 22-year-old, who hails from Connah’s Quay in North Wales, made his debut on the reality show on Thursday night.

The former Shelbourne F.C. goalkeeper went on a date with Jess Harding, after she won the challenge ‘She’s A Keeper’.

A source close to Scott has told The UK Sun: “He is used to getting his own way, so will fight whatever girl he wants.”

“He’s likely to put on an act so people don’t see the real him, but everyone from Swansea knows what he’s like.”

“And everyone thinks it won’t be long until things really kick off with him about.”

Speaking about what he thinks he’ll bring to the Love Island villa, Scott said: “Energy. I’ll bring a bit of banter, be cheeky, and I’m a flirt! very, very strong personality so if I see anything I don’t agree with, there’ll definitely be fireworks!”

The footballer describes himself as “tall, dark, handsome,” adding: “I’m a goalkeeper, so I’m good with my hands!”

“I’ve been single through my own choice, as well as circumstances. I’ve moved around a lot with football and I’ve been based in Dublin playing football for over a year.”

“I’ve been single for 3 and a half years so it’s been a while so I’m ready and open to anything!”

Speaking about what gives him the ‘ick’, Scott said: “Someone who gets too clingy too quickly. I don’t like too many calls and too many texts.”

“I’m not a fan of someone wearing Nike Air Force 1 trainers with a dress on a night out either or waking up with someone and seeing patchy fake tan in the morning.”

On his claim to fame, the 22-year-old revealed: “I was the youngest goalkeeper to ever play with the Welsh national team! I also got a call when I was 16 and playing at Swansea from the Welsh goalkeeper coach inviting me to train with the first team.”

“I got to sit and have dinner with Aaron Ramsey and the Welsh football team! I was in awe, when the year before they got to the Euro finals, they were my idols.”

Check out the second episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley is joined by comedian Enya Martin.

The pair share their thoughts of this year’s cast following the first week, and discuss all the drama that went down.

Alan and Enya also share who their favourite, and least favourite, Islanders are so far – and reveal who they think will make it to the final…

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.