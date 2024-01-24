Love Island star reveals she rejected offer to appear on All Stars series

Samira Mighty has revealed she rejected an offer to appear on Love Island: All Stars.

The reality star first appeared on the fourth series of the ITV dating show in 2018.

While she hasn’t ruled out a future stint on the show, the 28-year-old said now wasn’t the right time.

The singer has just released her debut EP Dancefloors & Drama Vol.1, and has just landed a role in a horror movie.

Speaking to The Sun, she explained: “It’s still a never-say-never thing, but I’ve got my EP out and I’m also shooting a horror film.”

“It’s called Bambi: The Reckoning. The director has done horror movies in the past about Winnie the Pooh and stuff like that.

“I’ve got so many important studio dates that I can’t miss. I’m doing so much. I’m booked and busy right now.”