Love Island star leads the line-up for Celebs Go Dating

Love Island star Laura Anderson leads the line-up for the new series of Celebs Go Dating.

Last month, the 33-year-old announced she had split from her partner of two years Dane Bowers.

In the promo clip for the upcoming series, Laura said: “I’ve joined the agency to find the love of my life.”

“I’m older now, I’m wiser. I’ve learned a lot about myself. The Agents are amazing. Please help me!,” she pleaded.

Geordie Shore’s Bethan Kershaw, The Apprentice’s Navid Sole and TOWIE’s Pete Wicks have also signed up for the 11th series of Celebs Go Dating.

Singer Sinitta, who famously dated Simon Cowell, is appearing on the show to “find a husband”.

Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy is hoping to find “someone that’s got a little nasty twinkle in her eye” through the Agency.

Cecilie Fjellhoy, who was thrust into the limelight because of the Tinder Swindler, admitted she joined the Agency “because I think everyone’s seen how bad I am at picking dates.”

“Don’t swipe right on that guy,” she joked.

While no date has been confirmed for the new series of Celebs Go Dating, bosses teased the fan-favourite dating show is “coming soon” to E4.