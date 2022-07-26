Love Island star Coco Lodge admits she ‘regrets’ her bedtime antics with Andrew Le Page

Love Island star Coco Lodge has admitted she “regrets” her bedtime antics with Andrew Le Page.

The 27-year-old grew close to the real estate agent in Casa Amor, but he brutally dumped her just days later after deciding to rekindle his romance with Tasha Ghouri.

Later, Coco revealed to the rest of the villa that she and Andrew did a lot more than just kiss, and begged Andrew to tell Tasha the truth about their brief fling.

Andrew then told Tasha exactly what happened between him and Coco in bed, causing serious drama in the villa.

Coco, who was dumped from the show last week, has since expressed her regret about getting so intimate with Andrew.

She told MailOnline: “I do regret it because for me intimacy means a lot. It was only my first night, so it was bad I did that.”

Coco explained: “We were having a long conversation and I really fancied him. I should have waited until Tasha got back to see what his reaction was because he pied me off straight away, so I just felt used.”

“After doing what we did, I didn’t want to feel like that,” she added.

Coco also revealed viewers didn’t see her true reaction to being pied off by Andrew.

She told the outlet: “When he pied me off I was really upset, I was genuinely crying and hyperventilating out the front with one of the producers.”

“I broke one of the fairy light lightbulbs outside of the villa because I was so upset I accidentally kicked it.”

“Like, I was genuinely so emotional in there. I was in the beach hut hyperventilating, hyperventilating.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

