Love Island preview reveals which girls bombshell Adam has his eye on

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, the ultimate bombshell will enter the villa.

Adam Collard, who first appeared on the hit dating show back in 2018, is making his return – and he’s not afraid to step on people’s toes.

In the preview of tonight’s episode, Adam says: “I think the villa needs spicing up and I’m the perfect man for the job.”

The 26-year-old surprises the girls while the other boys are out of the villa enjoying some R&R.

Upon arriving in the Villa, Adam is keen to get to know the girls better, and he first decides to spend some time with Paige.

Speaking about Adam, Paige admits: “I feel like he has a lot of potential, he is ticking a good few of my boxes.”

Will Paige be open to getting to know Adam? And what will this mean for her and Jacques?

Adam also gets to know Gemma, who is currently coupled up with Luca.

In another teaser for tonight’s show, which aired during Sunday’s After Sun, Adam is also seen chatting to Danica and Ekin-Su.

Danica is newly single, after Josh friend-zoned her on Sunday, while Ekin-Su is coupled up with Davide.

Will anyone’s head turn for the latest bombshell?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

