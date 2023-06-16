Love Island: New bombshell Scott pulls Catherine for a chat in preview

New bombshell Scott will pull Catherine for a chat on tonight’s Love Island.

In a teaser for tonight’s episode, Scott is encouraged by Zachariah, who tells him: “You look like a mixture between a superhero and Prince Charming.”

During a chat at the mini fire pit, Scott asks Catherine what her first impression of him was when he arrived in the villa.

Catherine tells him: “I was interested… I was intrigued. I was like, ‘Hmmm, what does he have to bring?’”

Smiling, Scott asks: “Am I bringing anything yet?”

Catherine replies: “Yeah…”

Later, Scott asks Molly how she and Zach are getting on.

She tells him: “I found a connection with Zach and seeing where that goes, but obviously not closing myself off, staying open.”

Scott replies: “It doesn’t seem like anyone’s closed off.”

Molly says: “No and I don’t think anyone should be yet.”