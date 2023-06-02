Love Island host Maya Jama reveals THIS Hollywood star is a fan of the show

Maya Jama has revealed a major Hollywood star is a huge fan of the show.

The 27-year-old will preside over all the villa action this summer, whilst famed comedian and narrator Iain Stirling returns to voiceover each and every episode of the much-loved format.

Ten sexy new singletons have been confirmed to be entering the Majorcan villa, all hoping to find love this summer.

Speaking to The UK Sun, Maya revealed she had an encounter with a Hollywood star at Cannes Film Festival last month.

The Love Island host said: “I was sat next to Tobey Maguire — Spider-Man — the other day and he loves the show. He’s a big fan. Tobey and I were together at a dinner.”

“He loved the show and he knew all the series and everything.”

Love Island begins on Monday, June 5 on Virgin Media One.