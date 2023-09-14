Love Island Games bosses ‘sign up’ the show’s ‘sexiest ever’ contestant

Love Island Games bosses have reportedly signed up the show’s “sexiest ever” contestant.

The brand new All Stars spinoff, will arrive on Peacock on November 1.

The series is set to bring together Islanders from the UK, USA and Australia versions of the hit dating show for a second shot of love – and the line-up has yet to be officially confirmed.

In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals.

Earlier this week, The UK Sun reported that Jack Fowler will appear on the upcoming series.

The 27-year-old is said to have been sharing snaps from Fiji ahead of the beginning of filming.

The reality star found fame on the 2018 series of Love Island, and had brief romances with Laura Anderson and Laura Crane.

A number of other Love Island UK stars have been linked to the line-up of Love Island Games so far.

Take a look:

Jack Fincham

Jack Fincham shot to fame after appearing on Love Island 2018.

The reality star entered the villa on day one and coupled up with Dani Dyer.

The couple remained together throughout the entirety of their Love Island journey – even throughout Casa Amor.

Jack and Dani went on to be crowned the winners of Love Island 2018, but split just nine months after leaving the villa.

Eyal Booker

Eyal Booker appeared on the 2018 series of Love Island.

After entering the villa on day one, he coupled up with Hayley Hughes.

When their romance fizzled out, Eyal set his sights upon Megan Barton-Hanson.

Curtis Pritchard

Curtis Pritchard appeared on Love Island back in 2019, striking up a romance with Amy Hart.

Amy famously left the Love Island villa after getting her heartbroken by Curtis, whose head was turned in Casa Amor.

The professional dancer later struck up a romance with Irish beauty Maura Higgins, and the pair went on to place third.

Megan Barton-Hanson

Megan Barton-Hanson rocketed to fame after appearing on Love Island back in 2018.

During her time in the Majorcan villa, the 29-year-old enjoyed brief romances with Eyal Booker and Alex Miller.

The blonde beauty later struck up a romance with Wes Nelson, and the couple went on to place fourth.

Georgia Steel

Georgia Steel was one of the first bombshells to appear on the 2018 season of Love Island, and immediately coupled up with Niall Aslam.

The 25-year-old was coupled up with Josh Denzel, before she was left single after Casa Amor when he coupled up with Kaz Crossley.

Georgia then had a romance with her co-star Sam Bird.

Liberty Poole

Liberty Poole appeared on the 2021 series of Love Island, and infamously had a romance with Jake Cornish.

The pair were coupled up from day one of the dating show, and they made things official while in the villa.

However, their relationship broke down just days before the final – after Liberty questioned Jake’s intentions, and they sensationally quit the show.

Wes Nelson

Wes Nelson was a fan-favourite Love Island contestant back in 2018.

The rapper was coupled up with Laura Anderson until Casa Amor.

After being left single, he struck up a romance with Megan Barton-Hanson and they went on to place fourth.

Toby Aromolaran

Toby Aromolaran placed second on the 2021 series of Love Island, alongside his then-girlfriend Chloe Burrows.

The pair had a rocky relationship in the villa, but eventually went on to place runners-up behind their pals Millie Court and Liam Reardon.

The couple moved in together shortly after leaving the villa, but called it quits at the end of last year.