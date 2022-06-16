Love Island first look: Dami tells Amber how he really feels as she gets closer to Remi

Get ready for more drama on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

After going on a date with Tasha yesterday, new boy Jay pulls Andrew for a chat.

He says: “I won’t lie man, I think you and Tasha might not be as strong as you think. I feel like maybe you’re more emotionally invested than she is.”

Later, Andrew speaks to Tasha and says: “At the end of the day a new guy has come in and he’s said his point of view, he wasn’t sure why one minute you were wanting it and the next minute not wanting it.”

“Everyone’s allowed their opinion, for me I don’t really care, the only opinion for me is mine and yours and I am happy.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Tasha says: “I think Jay is trying to put a wedge in between me and Andrew and I don’t appreciate it.”

Later, that afternoon Tasha is keen to address Jay as she pulls him for a chat.

Gemma also pulls Luca for a chat to explain how she’s been feeling about his recent behaviour.

The 19-year-old says: “You’ve probably noticed I am being a little bit off the last day. What initially attracted me to you is that you didn’t give a sh*t but I’ve seen a different side to you, which I do like but I don’t want to feel that’s us two married off now and that’s it.”

Luca answers back: “Why are we married off?” later adding: “Listen we both like each other and we will see how it goes.”

Will the pair get back on track?

Keen to continue grafting the girls, Remi pulls Indiyah for a chat before Ikenna quickly interrupts the conversation.

Speaking in private away from Remi, Ikenna says to Indiyah: “Are you happy with how things are going….100% but you should know you are all in though, I will tell you straight, all the time, I am very real.”

Remi then turns his attention to Amber and when they are alone asks how it’s going between her and Dami.

Amber replies: “I thought it was going good, I don’t know if it’s because you guys have come in or just we’ve got to this little hurdle, he’s obviously asked about you guys.”

Soon after, Dami heads over to the day beds and hovers around Remi and Amber before asking to speak to Amber.

Opening up Dami makes his intentions very clear confessing: “I like you and I haven’t said that to you before.”

As Ikenna and Dami make their feelings for Indiyah and Amber clear, will either of the girls turn their attention towards Remi?

Ekin-Su is currently coupled up with Davide but has made no secret of the fact she is interested in new boy Jay.

Heading up to the terrace, the pair crawl along the floor to remain out of sight from their fellow Islanders and seem to prepare to share a secret kiss.

The next evening, Ekin-Su heads to the terrace once again. Jay releases it’s his cue to go with her. The pair again crawl outside to the terrace unbeknown to the rest of the Villa.

However, it appears the other Islanders have cottoned on to where they are, Gemma speculates: “Are they on the terrace?”, whilst Luca shouts up: “Ekin-Su, Jay?”

Later, gathering Paige and Gemma around the fire pit, Ekin-Su reveals: “Girls you deserve to know this right now, I am going to say it. So for the past two days, two nights, I’ve been meeting up with Jay on the terrace and getting quite close with him…”

Will she tell all? What does this mean for Ekin-Su and Davide now?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

