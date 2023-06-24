Love Island fans left shook after spotting eerie editing blunder

Love Island fans were left shook after spotting an eerie editing blunder.

During an episode earlier this week, bombshell Scott van-der-Sluis was seen soaking up the sun by the firepit with Molly Marsh.

Viewers noticed a man’s hand resting on his shoulder, unattached to anything.

Although Molly was beside him, she wasn’t close enough to own the mystery hand.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed tattoos on the fingers, which they attributed to Zachariah Noble.

One TikTok user penned: “love island need to chill with their editing.”

A second wrote: “Zach has those tattoos on his hand doesn’t he .. on his finger ?,” and a third said: “i thought i was just me😭.”

