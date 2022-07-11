Ad
Love Island fans are convinced bombshell Adam will break up THIS couple

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Love Island fans are convinced bombshell Adam will break up Gemma and Luca.

The 26-year-old, who shot to fame on the hit dating show back in 2018, is returning to the villa tonight in the ultimate twist.

The former personal trainer, who admitted he is not afraid to step on anyone’s toes, will get to know Gemma, Paige, Danica, and Ekin-Su on tonight’s show while the other boys are out of the villa.

Some fans think Adam could turn Gemma’s head, and are predicting heartache for Luca.

One tweeted: “well that’s a wrap on gemma and luca….adam is gonna be an absolute menace with gemma.”

Another wrote: “adam will literally steal paige from jacques then kiss gemma while luca watches. PRODUCERS WANT DRAMA.”

A third penned: “GOODBYE LUCA adam is coming for gemma and i just know her head is doing a whole 360.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

