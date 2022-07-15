Love Island fans are all saying the same thing after Luca and Tasha’s row.

On Friday night, Tasha and Andrew were individually voted as some of the public’s least favourite Islanders.

The couple ultimately remained in the villa, but the dancer became upset having been in the bottom three for the third time.

Their fellow Islanders couldn’t understand why Tasha was so upset by what the public thought, having made Andrew her boyfriend the night previous.

Luca approached Tasha, who was crying on the day bed with Gemma and Paige, and asked her why she was so upset, and stated that he was “just saying what everyone else is thinking.”

However, the dancer became angered by his question and stormed off, still in floods of tears.

Some of the Islanders rushed to comfort Tasha, but only semi-justified what Luca had said, even though they had agreed with his opinion.

Love Island fans were quick to rush to Twitter to discuss the contestants throwing Luca under the bus.

One Twitter user wrote, “Why is everyone attacking luca…he’s right, someone had to say it,” as another said, “Nah Luca has said NOTHING wrong. Everyone has said what he has. He’s the only person who really has Andrews back. He wasn’t harsh at all.”

Nah Luca has said NOTHING wrong. Everyone has said what he has. He’s the only person who really has Andrews back. He wasn’t harsh at all. #TALKSWITHASH #LoveISland — ASHLEIGH LOUISE (@axhleighlouise) July 15, 2022

dami, were you not just agreeing with luca just 2 minutes ago?? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/aG9l4gyZ8y — lois ♉︎ (@loismaisieee) July 15, 2022

“just saying what everyone else was thinking” luca is making me laugh sm rn #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/zDIPfReR3Z — 🌩 (@slut4jamal3vans) July 15, 2022

WHY THEY GETTING ON LUCA WHEN THEY’RE ALL THINKING THE SAME THING?💀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/uqbjhjvBgH — Kman (@THEREALKMAN_7) July 15, 2022

Luca being a Tasha anti will go down in love island history #loveisland pic.twitter.com/AVfDmpIwhF — caroo (@Kazrolin) July 15, 2022

‘just saying what everyone else is thinking’ I AGREE WITH U LUCA 🤭🤭🤭 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/5S0NDiyIoj — tomi ☆ (@tominaomii) July 15, 2022

DAMI IS SO FAKE HE WAS LITERALLY CHATTING SHIT W LUCA #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/EYT287JbrB — fh (@fh17_1) July 15, 2022

nahh luca said what you were all too afraid to say #loveisland pic.twitter.com/CxufaHuxvO — ruth (@rutho9u) July 15, 2022

Dami you just agreed with Luca wtaf #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/9hSzIXi2mu — taylor (@taylor04874717) July 15, 2022

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

