Love Island couple break their silence after being DUMPED from the villa

Love Island couple Jay and Chyna have broken their silence, after being dumped from the villa.

Jay joined the dating show as a bombshell, and was initially romantically involved with Ekin-Su.

The Scotsman later turned his attention to Paige, who was coupled up with Paige, before entering a friendship couple with Danica.

When the girls left for Casa Amor, Danica formed a romantic connection with new boy Josh, and recoupled with him.

Jay grew close to new girl Chyna and recoupled with her but just hours later, he cooled things off with her after deciding they were better off as friends.

After the public voted for the most compatible couples in the villa, Jay and Chyna found themselves in the bottom two alongside Dami and Summer.

The other Islanders chose to save Dami and Summer, meaning Jay and Chyna had to pack their bags and leave the villa for good.

Speaking about her Love Island experience in her post-exit interview, Chyna described it as: “Short but sweet.”

She added: “I don’t think I’d change anything because throughout Casa and going into the main Villa, I was true to myself. For me, coming into Love Island, I knew I had to go with my gut and what feels right.”

When asked how she felt about Jay friendzoning her, Chyna admitted: “It took me by surprise because we didn’t get to know each other that much. But then again, I see it because me and Jay are like the best of friends now. We get on and there is no weird energy.”

In his post-exit interview, Jay spoke about his whirlwind romance with Ekin-Su, and revealed what it was that attracted him to her.

He said: “Ekin is obviously a beautiful lady, a very strong lady. I just thought she had a bit of a wild side to her and I thought, I’m here to have fun. She’s a really attractive girl, I got on well with her the best on our dates. I seemed to click with her instantly so I just thought, why not?”

When asked how he feels about Ekin-Su and Davide’s romance, Jay said: “Genuinely I’m so happy for them both. I see that Davide deep down really, really likes Ekin-Su. In a weird way, I think me not being there will allow Davide to actually trust her more.”

“I feel like I was representing the past for them. Davide and I are good mates but he couldn’t fully invest with Ekin-Su, because he was like, I won’t forget what you did with Jay maybe.”

He also admitted he thinks Ekin-Su and Davide will win the whole show.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

