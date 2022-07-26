Love Island contestants set to take part in EXTREMELY raunchy challenge

Love Island contestants are set to take part in a raunchy Mile High-themed challenge on tonight’s episode.

Dressed as Cabin Crew, the girls will “prep the boys for departure”, giving them a full safety briefing, and offering refreshments.

They will then share a steamy Mile High Club moment with the passenger of their choice.

Also on tonight’s episode of Love Island, the boys treat their girls to a well-deserved spa day.

They pull out all the stops as they organise mimosas, cucumbers for their eyes and sensual massages.

Ekin-Su says, “Am I living in a dream? All these good looking men bringing us drinks,” while Andrew says, “I’m good with my hands, I know what I’m doing. She’s a lucky girl, very lucky girl.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

