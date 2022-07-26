Ad
Love Island contestants set to take part in EXTREMELY raunchy challenge

Emma Costigan

Love Island contestants are set to take part in a raunchy Mile High-themed challenge on tonight’s episode.

Dressed as Cabin Crew, the girls will “prep the boys for departure”, giving them a full safety briefing, and offering refreshments.

They will then share a steamy Mile High Club moment with the passenger of their choice.

From Lifted Entertainment

Also on tonight’s episode of Love Island, the boys treat their girls to a well-deserved spa day.

They pull out all the stops as they organise mimosas, cucumbers for their eyes and sensual massages.

Ekin-Su says, “Am I living in a dream? All these good looking men bringing us drinks,” while Andrew says, “I’m good with my hands, I know what I’m doing. She’s a lucky girl, very lucky girl.”

From Lifted Entertainment

Love Island: SR8: Ep51 on ITV2 and ITV Hub
Pictured: Davide, Jamie, Dami, Ekin, Danica and Indiyah spa day.
Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two. 

