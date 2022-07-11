Laura Whitmore teases what REALLY happened between Love Island’s George and Ekin-Su in Casa Amor

Laura Whitmore has teased what REALLY happened between Love Island’s George and Ekin-Su in Casa Amor.

The Turkish actress appeared to remain relatively closed off to the Casa Amor boys last week, as she had recently rekindled her romance with Italian Stallion Davide.

But on Wednesday night, viewers saw Ekin-Su pull George aside and plead with him not to tell anyone about their in-bed antics from the night previous.

While the pair didn’t appear to share a kiss, something appeared to happen under the covers in the heat of the moment.

Despite this, Ekin-Su returned to the main villa a single woman during Thursday night’s recoupling, and reunited with her also-single beau Davide.

Host Laura addressed the situation on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, hinting that there was a “little fiddle” between Ekin-Su and George.

She said after the recoupling: “I was kind of watching her [Ekin-Su] in my peripheral.”

“So I’ll be talking to, I think it was Mollie, when Mollie said about being in the bed with Davide, and I was just like ‘oh!’, and Ekin-Su just grabbed [Davide’s] hand and threw it away, like yes Ekin-Su!”

“But I’ve also seen you having a little fiddle as well, I love it, the hypocrisy of it all!”

Laura previously teased that Davide may find out about Ekin-Su’s antics at a later stage.

Love Island viewer Linzi tweeted last week: “Why did @thewhitmore not ask the boys if they thought they would be standing there? Quite sure Ekin wouldn’t have been so mad at Davide.”

In response to Linzi’s question, Laura tweeted: “Not everything makes the show as a lot to fit into an hour, but everything always comes out… ;).”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

