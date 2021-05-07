Khloe Kardashian admits she was ‘against’ ending KUWTK

The popular reality show is coming to an end after 14 years on air

Khloe Kardashian has admitted she was initially against ending Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

After 14 years on air, the popular reality show is coming to an end next month, with the finale set to air on June 10.

During the latest episode of KUWTK, Kris Jenner gathered her daughters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian to discuss whether they wanted to continue the show.

Kris said: “Kim and I have been talking for a minute now about this whole situation with the network and re-signing for another multi-year deal to do Keeping Up.”

“We all have to be on the same page and be really happy and peaceful and okay with the decision because it’s a huge, huge decision. They’re expecting an answer and we can’t really go backwards.”

Kim then said: “I mean, it is really scary like, a big change to like, say, we’re not doing this anymore and then what are we going to do when we wake up?” Khloe chimed in: “For me, I’m such a creature of habit so change is scary. I’m not good with change and I think there’s a lot of change this year so it feels heavy.” “I think it’s like, everyone wishes that it could be less. Do I think we all need a break sometimes? Yeah, but I don’t know if that necessarily means like, to stop.” After talking it out, Kourtney and Kim made it clear they wanted to stop filming the show, but Khloe was unsure. Kris then took a final poll, asking her daughters to say “aye” if they wanted to end KUWTK. Ad Kim and Kourtney said “Aye,” but Khloe remained silent.

During a confessional, the 36-year-old said: "Going into this meeting, I really assumed it would be just a conversation that we're all going to have." "But now that I'm in the meeting, it's definitely clear that everyone's decisions have been made, and that mine would probably be the only one that is against the rest of the family." Cutting back to her conversation with Kris, Kourtney and Kim, Khloe said: "Majority rules. Aye." Ad Their momager then sighed: "Okay, decision made." Later in the episode, the famous family broke down in tears as they told the KUWTK crew about their decision. Kris said: "There's no easy way to say this except just to say it, because we love you guys all so much and it's almost like ripping off a bandaid. But we just wanted to tell you in person that we won't be going forward with filming the show anymore." Through tears, the momager admitted their decision was "really excruciating to make". "This journey's been the most incredible thing that we've ever done, and we can't even express the appreciation that we had for you along the way," she added. Ad Khloe then said: "I hope you guys feel respected and appreciated because even if we don't say it I think of you guys as my second family, and I know we're all really, really grateful and when it's happy, it's happy, but when people are there for you when life f****** sucks, that's what matters." During a confessional, the mother-of-one explained: "The crew has been with me through so many crazy, happy, sad, amazing situations like I'm so close with the crew from my move to Dallas — one of our camera guys was with me Christmas day so I wouldn't be alone on Christmas day in Dallas." "From divorces to transitions to literally my vagina out while my baby was being born, the list goes on and on and on." Ad "I mean I have such a security blanket in these people and to not have that anymore, it's a big thing, I mean it sounds silly but they're my people. We still have to finish the rest of the season knowing, but maybe that's a good thing, I'm not sure." "Maybe we get to appreciate it more. I don't know yet, at least we get to go through this together and we get to reminisce and talk about things." An emotional Kim added: "I just want you guys to know how much we really appreciate you guys — each and every one of you — for spending time away from your families to be with our crazy family." Following the show's finale, the Kardashian clan will sit down with Bravo boss Andy Cohen for a reunion special, where they will discuss "everything".