John Stamos makes shocking confession about Full House co-stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

John Stamos has made a shocking confession about his Full House co-stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

The Olsen twins made their acting debut as Michelle Tanner on the hit sitcom, while John played their uncle Jesse Katsopolis.

The trio were co-stars between 1987 and 1995.

John has admitted that he briefly got Mary-Kate and Ashley fired from the pilot episode of Full House.

During his appearance on the Good Guys podcast with Josh Peck, the 59-year-old was asked: “Did you try to get the Olsen Twins fired?”

The actor promptly responded: “I did. I didn’t try,” explaining that the infants weren’t co-operating during the episode.

“OK, we’re doing the scene where Joey [Dave Coulier] and I are changing the baby, right? And Danny [Bob Saget]’s gone and says, ‘Take care of the kids.'”

John added that the characters told Danny, “‘Yeah, we got it,'” but they found themselves struggling when the baby needed to be changed – running down the stairs, through the living room and into the kitchen.

“We’re carrying the baby downstairs and we take her in the kitchen and we hose her down and she was screaming.”

“Both of them. They wanted to be anywhere else but there, and so did I,” he recalled, adding that the Olsen twins were 11 months old at the time.

“They kept switching – ‘This one’s not gonna cry’ – I couldn’t deal with it. I said this is not gonna work, and they got rid of them.”

John added that they brought in “these two red-headed kids and I’m sure their parents loved them and thought they were attractive.”

When asked if the Olsen twins knew they had been briefly fired, the actor admitted: “They do now,” adding that it was only a couple of days later when he suggested: “Bring those Olsens back. These kids are terrible.”

Mary-Kate and Ashley remained on Full House for all eight seasons, starring in all 193 episodes.

The twins didn’t reprise their role in the spin-off series Fuller House, which first aired in 2020.