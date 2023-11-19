I’m A Celeb first look: Three celebrities face an epic journey into camp

Three celebrities face an epic journey into the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! camp!

The brand new series of the hit ITV show kicks off tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and ITV.

JLS star Marvin Humes, Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard and Britney Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn face a skydive.

The trio will then take on the very first trial of the series, titled Temple of Doom.

Earlier this week, Marvin, Nick and Jamie Lynn were named as part of the 10-strong I’m A Celeb line-up alongside EastEnders actress Danielle Harold, Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, and This Morning host Josie Gibson.

First Dates’ Fred Sirieix, food critic Grace Dent, social media star Nella Rose, Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard and former leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage complete the line-up.