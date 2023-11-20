I’m A Celeb camp ‘infested by snakes’ as Australian jungle is ‘battered by thunderstorms’

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! camp is reportedly infested by snakes.

According to MailOnline, the Australian jungle has been battered by thunderstorms and torrential rain.

The outlet has reported that up to 15mm of rainwater fell on the camp on Monday, with the extreme weather conditions set to continue throughout the week.

Jungle temperatures will still be hot, with highs of 27°C throughout the days, with humid nights at around 18°C.

These conditions are ideal for snakes, which have reportedly taken over the camp.

The show’s safety officer told the publication that he had caught 15 snakes in the camp in the weeks leading up to the show.

Celebrities are partly sheltered from the torrential rain by retractable white canopy over camp.

JLS star Marvin Humes, Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard, Britney Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn, EastEnders actress Danielle Harold and Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson entered the Australian jungle on Sunday night.

This Morning host Josie Gibson, First Dates’ Fred Sirieix, food critic Grace Dent, social media star Nella Rose, Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard and former leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage complete the line-up.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and ITV.