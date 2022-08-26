House of the Dragon officially renewed for a second season

It’s official: House of the Dragon has been renewed for a second season.

The 10-part series, which is set 200 years before Game of Thrones, premiered on August 21.

It chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen, and follows the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Matt Smith plays Prince Daemon Targaryen in the series, the younger brother of King Viserys (played by Paddy Considine) and heir to the throne.

Olivia Cooke stars as Alicent Hightower, while Emma D’Arcy plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Line Of Duty actor Steve Toussaint plays Lord Corlys Velaryon, Eve Best stars as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, and Notting Hill star Rhys Ifans plays hand of the King Otto Hightower.

Adapted from George R.R. Martin’s 2018 book Fire & Blood Vol. 1, the series has already been hailed a roaring success in early reviews, but how can fans watch it in Ireland?

GOT fanatics will be delighted to know the show is streaming weekly with a NOW Entertainment Membership – so you can watch how “fire will reign” in this new saga.

Check out the trailer for the series below: