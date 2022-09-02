House of the Dragon fans warned to brace for huge change after episode five

Fans of HBO’s new Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon have been warned to brace for a huge change after episode five.

The series has received rave reviews since it premiered last month, and fans have gotten to know the show’s main characters in the first two episodes.

The fantasy drama’s stellar cast include Paddy Considine as King Viserys, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, and Milly Alcock as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

However, a number of cast members will be replaced by other actors after episode five as the show will take a leap forward in time.

Sadly, this includes the show’s early favourite Milly Alcock, as she’ll be replaced Emma D’Arcy in the role of Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Emily Carey, who plays Alicent Hightower, will also be replaced by Olivia Cooke.

Nanna Blondell will take over the role of Laena Velaryon from Nova Fouellis-Mose, and Theo Tate will be replaced by John MacMillan as Laenor Velaryon.

Explaining their decision to recast the characters halfway through the season, the show’s co-creator Ryan Condal said: “It’s a conceit but I think it does work, having watched it a bunch of times.”

“The people that are truly children in this are the ones that get recast. And the people that are already adults when we meet them, we age them up through hair and makeup and sometimes the actors change their voice.”

House of the Dragon continues on Sky Atlantic on Monday, September 5, at 9.00pm, and will be available to stream on NOW.