Holly Willoughby left red-faced after making hilarious confession live on This Morning

Holly Willoughby was left red-faced after making a hilarious confession live on This Morning.

On Wednesday, the TV presenter, her co-host Ben Shephard and journalist Matthew Wright discussed the most popular birthday – September 26.

The trio explained that there’s a spike in birth rates in September because couples tend to get intimate around Christmastime, nine months prior.

Matthew chimed in saying: “You have the combination of Christmas and the cold. My dad used to say the best thing you can do in the winter is cuddle up and you always get more babies in the autumn.”

Holly exclaimed: “It’s actually Chester’s birthday on Friday!”

The room erupted in laughter as the mum-of-three defended: “The heating hadn’t gone on that winter!”

Ben went on to say: “Happy Birthday to Chester! He’ll be thrilled we are talking about Christmas… is there any truth to it?,” to which Holly replied: “I couldn’t possibly say!”

Holly share three children – Chester, Harry and Belle, with her TV producer husband David Baldwin.

The TV personality’s hilarious confession comes after the details of the new TV drama based on the controversy surrounding Holly’s former co-host and best pal Phillip Schofield.

Phillip’s life was flung into chaos earlier this summer when he announced his immediate departure from This Morning, amid reports of a “feud” between himself and his former co-star and best friend Holly.

The TV personality subsequently admitting to having an affair with a younger man, who was one of their colleagues, and immediately parted ways with both ITV and his talent agency YMU.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Channel 4 are working on a TV series about the scandal.

A source previously told The UK Sun that the series, with the working title The Runner, would “mirror how the scandal unfolded”.

They said: “A production company’s started work and they think the series would be a perfect fit for Channel 4.”

While Phillip has been dropped by This Morning, Holly continues to host the show alongside a rotation of co-hosts, including Josie Gibson, Alison Hammond and Craig Doyle.