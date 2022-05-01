Here’s what is leaving Netflix in May 2022

Netflix are sadly removing some of our favourite films from their platform in the coming weeks.
From classic rom-coms like Notting Hill and Love Actually, to binge-worthy reality shows like Below Deck and The Real Housewives of New York, we’ve listed what’s leaving Netflix in May.
Take a look:
May 1
- 3 Ninjas Kick Back (1994)
- A Christmas Star (2015)
- A YELLOW BIRD (2016)
- Ace Ventura: Pet Dectective (1994)
- Belly (1998)
- Below Deck (3 Seasons)
- Blue Streak (1999)
- Center Stage(2000)
- The Choice
- Darc (2018)
- Dawson’s Creek (6 Seasons)
- Dolapo is Fine (2020)
- Drag Me to Hell (2009)
- Faster (2009)
- Fatal Deceit (2019)
- Fire in the Blood (2012)
- First Knight (1995)
- Four Brothers (2005)
- The Fourth Kind (2009)
- The Frankenstein Chronicles (1 Season)
- Friday the 13th (2009)
- Friends with Benefits (2011)
- Funny Girl (1968)
- Ghost Rider (2007)
- He Even Has Your Eyes (2016)
- JFK: The Making of a Presdie
- Kindred Spirit (2019)
- Laatu (2018)
- Lineage of Lies (2019)
- Loev (2015)
- The Model of Murders (2019)
- Monthly Girl’s Nozaki Kun (1 Season)
- Mostly Sunny (2016)
- Poisonous Protege (2019)
- Premonition (2007)
- Red Tails (2012)
- Resident Evil: Damnation (2012)
- Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008)
- School of Rock (2003)
- The Song of Names (2019)
- Tamara Drewe (2010)
- Thirteen Ghosts (2001)
May 2
- Boys Over Flowers (1 Season)
- Iris (2009)
May 3
- One Day: Justice Delivered (2019)
May 4
- Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)
- Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo (2018)
May 5
- Baby Driver (2017)
- First Sunday (2008)
- Resident Evil: Vendetta (2017)
- S.W.A.T.: Under Siege (2017)
- Wild Things (1998)
May 6
- Ordinary Love (2019)
- Who You Think I Am (2019)
May 7
- Action Replay (2010)
- Andaz Apna Apna (1994)
May 8
- Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy (2019)
May 9
- The Curse of La Llorona (2019)
- Gatoa 2: Rise of the King (2018)
May 12
- Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen (2018)
May 13
- Andaleeb El Dokki (2007)
- Can’t Complain (2007)
- The Delivery Boy (2018)
- Let’s Dance (2006)
- Life’s Speed Bump (2006)
- Mr. Romantic (2009)
- My Horrible Grandma (2012)
- Sorry To Disturb (2008)
- The Student Cop (2004)
- What’s Up? (2006)
- X Large (2011)
May 15
- 3000 Miles to Graceland (2001)
- Bakugan: Battle Planet (1 Season)
- Chamtkar (1992)
- The Devil’s Mistress (2016)
- Kabhi. Haan. Kabhi Naa (1994)
- Lupin the 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro (1979)
- Parasyte: The Maxim (1 Season)
- Ram Jaane (1995)
- The Real Housewives of New York (2 Seasons)
- Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas (1 Season)
- Saints & Strangers (1 Season)
- South Park (2 Seasons)
- Strangers from Hell (1 Season)
- The Wiggles (2 Seasons)
May 16
- 9 (2009)
- The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle (2000)
- American Gangster (2007)
- An American Tail: Fievel Goes West! (1991)
- Apollo 13 (1995)
- Bruno (2009)
- Bridesmaids (2011)
- Candyman (1992)
- Cape Fear (1991)
- Curious George 2: Follow That Monkey! (2009)
- Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle (2015)
- Dad’s Army (2016)
- Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)
- The Doors (1991)
- Endless Love (2014)
- Fear (1996)
- Gladiator (2000)
- Gypsy: Live from the Savoy Theater (2015)
- Hard Target 2 (2016)
- Highlander (1986)
- Hop (2011)
- Hwarang! (1 Season)
- I Believe in Miracles (2015)
- ID2: Shadwell Army (2016)
- Intolerable Cruelty (2003)
- It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)
- Jaws (1975)
- Laid in America (2016)
- Les Miserables (2012)
- Love Actually (2003)
- Love in the Moonlight (1 Season)
- Miss Saigon 25th Anniversary Performance (2016)
- Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2006)
- Nanny McPhee (2005)
- Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang (2010)
- Notting Hill (1999)
- The Nutty Professor (1996)
- One Day (2011)
- Pitch Perfect (2012)
- Pokemon Detective Pikachu (2019)
- The Producers (1 Season)
- The Purge (2013)
- The Purge: Anarchy (2014)
- The Road to El Dorado (2000)
- Safe House (2012)
- Siren (2016)
- Twins (1988)
- Uncontrollably Fond (1 Season)
- The Wildling (2016)
- Zero Dark Thirty (2012)
May 19
- Over the Hedge (2006)
May 20
- Anchor Bay (2010)
- Black Christmas (2019)
- Especial 20 anos Futbol de Primera (2020)
- Second act (2018)
May 21
- Bye Bye London (1981)
- Fifty Year Old Teenager (1996)
- Lock Your Girls In (1982)
- The Married Couples (1981)
- No Longer Kids (1979)
- Raya and Sakina (1984)
- Sayed the Servant (1985)
- The School of Mischief (1973)
- The Witness Who Didn’t See Anything (1976)
May 22
- Living in Bondage: Breaking Free (2019)
May 23
- Ares (2016)
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
May 24
- Hyper Hardboiled Gourmet Report (2017)
May 25
- Yes, God, Yes (2020)
May 26
- 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2021)
- Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)
- Raees (2017)
May 27
- The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That! (2012)
- Echo in the Canyon (2019)
May 28
- American Idol (1 Collection)
