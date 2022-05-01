Here’s what is leaving Netflix in May 2022

Netflix are sadly removing some of our favourite films from their platform in the coming weeks.

From classic rom-coms like Notting Hill and Love Actually, to binge-worthy reality shows like Below Deck and The Real Housewives of New York, we’ve listed what’s leaving Netflix in May.

Take a look:

May 1

3 Ninjas Kick Back (1994)

A Christmas Star (2015)

A YELLOW BIRD (2016)

Ace Ventura: Pet Dectective (1994)

Belly (1998)

Below Deck (3 Seasons)

Blue Streak (1999)

Center Stage(2000)

The Choice

Darc (2018)

Dawson’s Creek (6 Seasons)

Dolapo is Fine (2020)

Drag Me to Hell (2009)

Faster (2009)

Fatal Deceit (2019)

Fire in the Blood (2012)

First Knight (1995)

Four Brothers (2005)

The Fourth Kind (2009)

The Frankenstein Chronicles (1 Season)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Friends with Benefits (2011)

Funny Girl (1968)

Ghost Rider (2007)

He Even Has Your Eyes (2016)

JFK: The Making of a Presdie

Kindred Spirit (2019)

Laatu (2018)

Lineage of Lies (2019)

Loev (2015)

The Model of Murders (2019)

Monthly Girl’s Nozaki Kun (1 Season)

Mostly Sunny (2016)

Poisonous Protege (2019)

Premonition (2007)

Red Tails (2012)

Resident Evil: Damnation (2012)

Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008)

School of Rock (2003)

The Song of Names (2019)

Tamara Drewe (2010)

Thirteen Ghosts (2001)

May 2

Boys Over Flowers (1 Season)

Iris (2009)

May 3

One Day: Justice Delivered (2019)

May 4

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)

Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo (2018)

May 5

Baby Driver (2017)

First Sunday (2008)

Resident Evil: Vendetta (2017)

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege (2017)

Wild Things (1998)

May 6

Ordinary Love (2019)

Who You Think I Am (2019)

May 7

Action Replay (2010)

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

May 8

Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy (2019)

May 9

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

Gatoa 2: Rise of the King (2018)

May 12

Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen (2018)

May 13

Andaleeb El Dokki (2007)

Can’t Complain (2007)

The Delivery Boy (2018)

Let’s Dance (2006)

Life’s Speed Bump (2006)

Mr. Romantic (2009)

My Horrible Grandma (2012)

Sorry To Disturb (2008)

The Student Cop (2004)

What’s Up? (2006)

X Large (2011)

May 15

3000 Miles to Graceland (2001)

Bakugan: Battle Planet (1 Season)

Chamtkar (1992)

The Devil’s Mistress (2016)

Kabhi. Haan. Kabhi Naa (1994)

Lupin the 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro (1979)

Parasyte: The Maxim (1 Season)

Ram Jaane (1995)

The Real Housewives of New York (2 Seasons)

Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas (1 Season)

Saints & Strangers (1 Season)

South Park (2 Seasons)

Strangers from Hell (1 Season)

The Wiggles (2 Seasons)

May 16

9 (2009)

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle (2000)

American Gangster (2007)

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West! (1991)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Bruno (2009)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Candyman (1992)

Cape Fear (1991)

Curious George 2: Follow That Monkey! (2009)

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle (2015)

Dad’s Army (2016)

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)

The Doors (1991)

Endless Love (2014)

Fear (1996)

Gladiator (2000)

Gypsy: Live from the Savoy Theater (2015)

Hard Target 2 (2016)

Highlander (1986)

Hop (2011)

Hwarang! (1 Season)

I Believe in Miracles (2015)

ID2: Shadwell Army (2016)

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

Jaws (1975)

Laid in America (2016)

Les Miserables (2012)

Love Actually (2003)

Love in the Moonlight (1 Season)

Miss Saigon 25th Anniversary Performance (2016)

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2006)

Nanny McPhee (2005)

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang (2010)

Notting Hill (1999)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

One Day (2011)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Pokemon Detective Pikachu (2019)

The Producers (1 Season)

The Purge (2013)

The Purge: Anarchy (2014)

The Road to El Dorado (2000)

Safe House (2012)

Siren (2016)

Twins (1988)

Uncontrollably Fond (1 Season)

The Wildling (2016)

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

May 19

Over the Hedge (2006)

May 20

Anchor Bay (2010)

Black Christmas (2019)

Especial 20 anos Futbol de Primera (2020)

Second act (2018)

May 21

Bye Bye London (1981)

Fifty Year Old Teenager (1996)

Lock Your Girls In (1982)

The Married Couples (1981)

No Longer Kids (1979)

Raya and Sakina (1984)

Sayed the Servant (1985)

The School of Mischief (1973)

The Witness Who Didn’t See Anything (1976)

May 22

Living in Bondage: Breaking Free (2019)

May 23

Ares (2016)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

May 24

Hyper Hardboiled Gourmet Report (2017)

May 25

Yes, God, Yes (2020)

May 26

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2021)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

Raees (2017)

May 27

The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That! (2012)

Echo in the Canyon (2019)

May 28

American Idol (1 Collection)