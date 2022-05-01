Ad
Here’s what is leaving Netflix in May 2022

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Netflix are sadly removing some of our favourite films from their platform in the coming weeks.

From classic rom-coms like Notting Hill and Love Actually, to binge-worthy reality shows like Below Deck and The Real Housewives of New York, we’ve listed what’s leaving Netflix in May.

Take a look:

May 1

  • 3 Ninjas Kick Back (1994)
  • A Christmas Star (2015)
  • A YELLOW BIRD (2016)
  • Ace Ventura: Pet Dectective (1994)
  • Belly (1998)
  • Below Deck (3 Seasons)
  • Blue Streak (1999)
  • Center Stage(2000)
  • The Choice
  • Darc (2018)
  • Dawson’s Creek (6 Seasons)
  • Dolapo is Fine (2020)
  • Drag Me to Hell (2009)
  • Faster (2009)
  • Fatal Deceit (2019)
  • Fire in the Blood (2012)
  • First Knight (1995)
  • Four Brothers (2005)
  • The Fourth Kind (2009)
  • The Frankenstein Chronicles (1 Season)
  • Friday the 13th (2009)

  • Friends with Benefits (2011)
  • Funny Girl (1968)
  • Ghost Rider (2007)
  • He Even Has Your Eyes (2016)
  • JFK: The Making of a Presdie
  • Kindred Spirit (2019)
  • Laatu (2018)
  • Lineage of Lies (2019)
  • Loev (2015)
  • The Model of Murders (2019)
  • Monthly Girl’s Nozaki Kun (1 Season)
  • Mostly Sunny (2016)
  • Poisonous Protege (2019)
  • Premonition (2007)
  • Red Tails (2012)
  • Resident Evil: Damnation (2012)
  • Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008)
  • School of Rock (2003)
  • The Song of Names (2019)
  • Tamara Drewe (2010)
  • Thirteen Ghosts (2001)

May 2

  • Boys Over Flowers (1 Season)
  • Iris (2009)

May 3

  • One Day: Justice Delivered (2019)

May 4

  • Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)
  • Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo (2018)

May 5

  • Baby Driver (2017)
  • First Sunday (2008)
  • Resident Evil: Vendetta (2017)
  • S.W.A.T.: Under Siege (2017)
  • Wild Things (1998)

May 6

  • Ordinary Love (2019)
  • Who You Think I Am (2019)

May 7

  • Action Replay (2010)
  • Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

May 8

  • Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy (2019)

May 9

  • The Curse of La Llorona (2019)
  • Gatoa 2: Rise of the King (2018)

May 12

  • Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen (2018)

May 13

  • Andaleeb El Dokki (2007)
  • Can’t Complain (2007)
  • The Delivery Boy (2018)
  • Let’s Dance (2006)
  • Life’s Speed Bump (2006)
  • Mr. Romantic (2009)
  • My Horrible Grandma (2012)
  • Sorry To Disturb (2008)
  • The Student Cop (2004)
  • What’s Up? (2006)
  • X Large (2011)

May 15

The Real Housewives Of New York / Bravo
  • 3000 Miles to Graceland (2001)
  • Bakugan: Battle Planet (1 Season)
  • Chamtkar (1992)
  • The Devil’s Mistress (2016)
  • Kabhi. Haan. Kabhi Naa (1994)
  • Lupin the 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro (1979)
  • Parasyte: The Maxim (1 Season)
  • Ram Jaane (1995)
  • The Real Housewives of New York (2 Seasons)
  • Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas (1 Season)
  • Saints & Strangers (1 Season)
  • South Park (2 Seasons)
  • Strangers from Hell (1 Season)
  • The Wiggles (2 Seasons)

May 16

Universal Pictures
  • 9 (2009)
  • The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle (2000)
  • American Gangster (2007)
  • An American Tail: Fievel Goes West! (1991)
  • Apollo 13 (1995)
  • Bruno (2009)
  • Bridesmaids (2011)
  • Candyman (1992)
  • Cape Fear (1991)
  • Curious George 2: Follow That Monkey! (2009)
  • Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle (2015)
  • Dad’s Army (2016)
  • Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)
  • The Doors (1991)
  • Endless Love (2014)
  • Fear (1996)
  • Gladiator (2000)
  • Gypsy: Live from the Savoy Theater (2015)
  • Hard Target 2 (2016)
  • Highlander (1986)
  • Hop (2011)
  • Hwarang! (1 Season)
  • I Believe in Miracles (2015)
  • ID2: Shadwell Army (2016)
  • Intolerable Cruelty (2003)
  • It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)
  • Jaws (1975)
  • Laid in America (2016)
  • Les Miserables (2012)
  • Love Actually (2003)
  • Love in the Moonlight (1 Season)
  • Miss Saigon 25th Anniversary Performance (2016)
  • Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2006)
  • Nanny McPhee (2005)
  • Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang (2010)
  • Notting Hill (1999)
  • The Nutty Professor (1996)
  • One Day (2011)
  • Pitch Perfect (2012)
  • Pokemon Detective Pikachu (2019)
  • The Producers (1 Season)
  • The Purge (2013)
  • The Purge: Anarchy (2014)
  • The Road to El Dorado (2000)
  • Safe House (2012)
  • Siren (2016)
  • Twins (1988)
  • Uncontrollably Fond (1 Season)
  • The Wildling (2016)
  • Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

May 19

  • Over the Hedge (2006)

May 20

  • Anchor Bay (2010)
  • Black Christmas (2019)
  • Especial 20 anos Futbol de Primera (2020)
  • Second act (2018)

May 21

  • Bye Bye London (1981)
  • Fifty Year Old Teenager (1996)
  • Lock Your Girls In (1982)
  • The Married Couples (1981)
  • No Longer Kids (1979)
  • Raya and Sakina (1984)
  • Sayed the Servant (1985)
  • The School of Mischief (1973)
  • The Witness Who Didn’t See Anything (1976)

May 22

  • Living in Bondage: Breaking Free (2019)

May 23

  • Ares (2016)
  • The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

May 24

  • Hyper Hardboiled Gourmet Report (2017)

May 25

  • Yes, God, Yes (2020)

May 26

  • 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2021)
  • Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)
  • Raees (2017)

May 27

  • The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That! (2012)
  • Echo in the Canyon (2019)

May 28

  • American Idol (1 Collection)
