Good news for fans of The Masked Singer UK, as the show has been renewed for two more seasons.

The finale of the hit show aired on ITV and Virgin Media One on Saturday night, with Panda, Mushroom and Robobunny in the final three.

After battling it out one last time, Panda was crowned the winner of the series, and it was singer Natalie Imbruglia behind the mask.

We were TORN over THIS ONE 🐼 Who GUESSED CORRECTLY? ✅🥇 #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/DMUpZ1k2FQ — The Masked Singer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) February 12, 2022

Mushroom came in second place, and it was revealed that Charlotte Church was behind the costume.

Robobunny was Westlife star Mark Feehily, who came in third place.

The wacky reality show, hosted by Joel Dommett, follows a group of masked stars, as they battle it out on stage with their singing talents.

At the end of each episode, one celebrity’s identity is revealed as they are unmasked on stage in a wild guessing game.

The finale reportedly raked in 6.3 million viewers on Saturday night, according to ITV.

The head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, Katie Rawcliffe said: “The Masked Singer has once again established itself as unmissable event television, keeping the nation guessing throughout its glorious eight-week run.

“We’re already counting down to see who’s hiding behind those infamous masks in 2023 and look forward to welcoming the series back to ITV and ITV Hub next year.”

While Bandicoot managing director Derek McLean and creative director Daniel Nettleton added: “The third series of The Masked Singer has underscored its unique position in British television as an unrivalled Saturday night powerhouse and the UK’s biggest entertainment show.

“The phenomenal audience reaction is evidenced by the vast viewing figures, fantastic fan engagement and unparalleled levels of social media sleuthing.

“We’re delighted that ITV has shown its long-term commitment to the show and with two new series of musical mayhem in the pipeline, we are already plotting the next spectacularly surreal season.”