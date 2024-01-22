We’ve got some good news for fans of Michelle Keegan’s Fool Me Once series on Netflix.

Following the global success of the crime-thriller, the streaming service has agreed to make two new adaptations of Harlan Coben’s best-selling books.

The novels, titled Missing You and Run Away, will both be made into limited series.

While Fool Me Once has attracted the most attention, the author, who has over 35 books, has had seven other titles adapted into a series for Netflix.

Fool Me Once had 61 million views globally in the first two weeks of its release, and reached the Top 10 in 91 countries worldwide.

A TV insider told MailOnline: “Fool Me Once has been so huge Netflix were quick to tie down Harlan for more of his books.

“The thrillers lend themselves to binge-worthy series and bosses at the streamer hope to build on Fool Me Once’s success.”

“Adaptations of Harlan’s other titles have also previously done well, but there’s hope the latest two can do even better now the demand is bigger than ever.”

It’s not yet known if Michelle will feature in either of the new adaptations, but its safe to say the actress is in high demand since the release of Fool Me Once, in which she played the lead character Maya Stern.

A source previously told MailOnline: “The response to Fool Me Once has been overwhelming. The phone calls and offers have been coming in from Hollywood film executives, it’s different to anything Michelle has experienced before.

“Netflix is a global platform and the show has given her the opportunity to shine.”

“Her career has already been a success but now her star is rising, everyone can feel that this is the beginning of something special,” the source continued.

“Michelle feels lucky that she’s always played likeable characters but now she’s hoping to take it up a notch by landing a film role.

“She aspires to play a dark character in a hard-hitting thriller, which will be a challenge that she’s completely ready for.”

Amid the interest surrounding Michelle, the 36-year-old has also been tipped to play the next Bond Girl.