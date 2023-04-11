Gillian Anderson responds to rumours she won’t reprise her role in the upcoming season of The Crown

Gillian Anderson has responded to rumours she won’t reprise her role in the upcoming season of The Crown.

The actress portrayed former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the Netflix drama.

It was previously reported that “scheduling issues” had flung the show into chaos.

A source told the publication: “Gillian’s portrayal of Thatcher was met with global critical acclaim and she was a huge asset to The Crown.”

“It had been hoped she would be able to make an appearance in scenes around the golden wedding but sadly that has not been the case due to scheduling issues. It’s been another blow for producers in what’s already been a fairly dogged production.”

The insider claimed The Crown had been planning to recreate a dinner held by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, with Princess Anne, Margaret Thatcher and others in attendance.

However, Gillian’s alleged absence from production “forced producers to depict a different dinner”, at which she was not in attendance.

However, Gillian has since responded to rumours that she won’t reprise her role as Margaret Thatcher.

The 54-year-old retweeted an article about the alleged situation, and simply wrote: “Absolute bollocks”.

The actress was met with applause from her Twitter followers, with one writing: “A true British response 👏🏻👏🏻.”

A second wrote: “and this is why i love you,” and a third tweeted: “tell them you majesty 🙌.”

The upcoming sixth season of The Crown will be the final instalment in the Netflix drama.

The final season will see Elizabeth Debicki return as Princess Diana, depicting the year of her death, 1997.

In recent weeks, filming for the final season got underway at St Andrew’s University – where Prince William and Kate Middleton first met back in 2001.

Actors playing William and Catherine in the upcoming and final season of The Crown filming a scene of the series. Sorry, but I can’t wait to see this 😭 pic.twitter.com/6IvLFnf45T — RoyalWales (@cambridgepower) April 1, 2023

Rufus Kampa will portray a young Will from the age of 15, while Ed McVey will play him during his late teenage years into his 20s.

Newcomer Meg Bellamy was cast as Will’s future wife Kate.

Season 6 of The Crown will mark all three actors’ professional screen debuts.