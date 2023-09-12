‘Get your tissues ready’ Netflix release official trailer for the final season of Sex Education

Netflix has released the official trailer for the fourth and final season of Sex Education.

Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie and Samantha Spiro will all reprise their roles for the upcoming series.

Irish actress Thaddea Graham and Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy have joined the cast of the hit Netflix show, alongside Marie Reuther (Kamikaze) and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua.

The official synopsis for season 4 reads: “Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier – their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College.”

“Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students – they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level.”

“There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal.”

“Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him.”

“Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy.”

“Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…”

The trailer begins with Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) sexting each other, as they continue to navigate a long-distance situationship.

At the end of the trailer, Otis is seen holding a bouquet of flowers, as Maeve walks towards him.

Netflix tease: “Get your tissues ready, let’s finish this together.”

Season 4 of Sex Education joins the streaming giant on September 21.