Full Strictly Come Dancing 2022 pairings revealed

The full Strictly Come Dancing 2022 pairings have been revealed.

The popular BBC series kicked off on Friday night, with a pre-recorded launch episode.

The 15 celebrities taking part in this year’s show have been paired with a pro dancer, and all are hoping to impress viewers on the dance floor.

Check out the full line-up below:

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin

Paralympian Ellie Simmonds will battle it out for the coveted Strictly Come Dancing glitterball with pro dancer Nikita Kuzmin.

Ellie won two gold medals for Great Britain at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics, she won another two golds at the 2012 London Paralympics, and one more at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

Nikita was partnered with Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly on the 2021 season of the show.

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell

Presenter and radio host Tyler West is taking to the dancefloor with pro dancer Dianne Buswell.

Tyler is best known for hosting weekday afternoons on KISS, for which he was nominated for a prestigious ARIA for Best New Presenter in 2020.

Having begun his broadcasting career in children’s television, presenting various programming across CBBC, he has hosted MTV News, HQ Trivia and the 2020 EE BAFTA Awards Red Carpet Live Show.

Dianne has never won Strictly Come Dancing, but her most notable partnership was with YouTuber Joe Sugg, with whom she is still in a happy relationship.

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima

Coronation Street star Kym Marsh will be dancing with Strictly Come Dancing pro Graziano Di Prima.

Kym was part of the girl group Hear’Say and was previously a presenter on Morning Live.

Graziano joined the BBC show as a pro dancer back in 2018.

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu

Soap star Will Mellor is partnered with pro dancer Nancy Xu.

The 46-year-old is best known for his roles in Hollyoaks and Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, although he briefly played Harvey Gaskell on Coronation Street.

Nancy, who has been with Strictly Come Dancing since 2019, was paired with CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson in 2021.

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez

TV presenter Helen Skelton is partnered with pro dancer Gorka Marquez.

The 38-year-old co-presented the BBC children’s show ‘Blue Peter’ from 2008 until 2013 and has been a presenter on ‘Countryfile’ since 2014.

Gorka has been with Strictly Come Dancing since 2016.

James Bye and Amy Dowden

EastEnders star James Bye has been paired with pro dancer Amy Dowden.

The actor is best known for playing Martin Fowler in the BBC’s award-winning soap, which he took over in 2014.

He has been nominated for several British Soap awards, winning one for Best Storyline in 2016, and has starred in several well-reviewed theatre productions.

Amy has never won Strictly Come Dancing, but in 2019 she placed second with TV presenter Karim Zeroual.

Fleur East and Vito Coppola

The X Factor star Fleur East will take to the dancefloor with pro dancer Vito Coppola.

The singer came runner-up behind Ben Haenow in the 2014 series of The X Factor.

Vito is a new addition to the Strictly Come Dancing pro line-up this year.

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal

Countryfile presenter Hamza Yassin has been paired with pro dancer Jowita Przystal.

The wildlife cameraman, who also stars on ‘Animal Park’ and appeared on the CBeebies shoe ‘Let’s Go for a Walk’ admitted that his dance skills are “currently at the level of ‘1970s disco vibe.’”

Jowita was a new addition to the Strictly Come Dancing pro roster last year, but she impressively won The Greatest Dancer back in 2020.

Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova

Music legend Matt Goss has been partnered with Nadiya Bychkova.

The chart-topping singer has enjoyed mega success as the frontman of BROS, with their debut album Push going platinum seven times.

Matt is now a solo artist and best-selling author, and he is about to release his solo album, The Beautiful Unknown.

Over the last decade, the 53-year-old has had a record-breaking residency on the Las Vegas strip and has also received the revered ‘Icon Award’ and has even been given his own ‘Matt Goss Day’ on August 8 – which amazingly is his late mother’s birthday.

Nadiya joined Strictly Come Dancing as a pro in 2017.

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe

Comedian and actress Ellie Taylor has been paired with Johannes Radebe.

She is best known for her role in Ted Lasso.

Strictly Come Dancing pro Johannes was notably paired in the second ever same-sex couple with John Whaite last year.

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu

Pop singer Molly Rainford will take to the dancefloor with pro dancer Carlos Gu.

Molly appeared in the sixth series of Britain’s Got Talent which saw Ashley and Pudsey crowned the winners and finished in sixth place.

Carlos is a new addition to the Strictly Come Dancing pro line-up this year.

Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice

Radio and TV presenter Richie Anderson has been paired with Strictly Come Dancing veteran Giovanni Pernice.

They have been put in the first of this year’s same sex couples.

Giovanni won the 2021 series of the show alongside Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer

Award-winning comedian Jayde Adams will also waltz across the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 ballroom with pro dancer Karen Hauer.

She was awarded the 2014 Funny Women award, as was a nominee for Best Newcomer at the 2016 Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

Pro dancer Karen made her Strictly Come Dancing debut with Westlife’s Nicky Byrne in 2012.

Tony Adams and Katya Jones

Former Arsenal footballer Tony Adams will show the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 judges his moves alongside pro dancer Katya Jones.

Tony played with Arsenal in the Premier League from 1992 until 2002.

Katya was notably partnered with Adam Peaty on the 2021 series of the show.

Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington

Loose Women panellist Kaye Adams has been paired with Kai Widdrington.

The self-descried “very serious” journalist and presenter previously said she “wants to show her fun side” over the course of the dancing contest.

Kai became a pro dancer on Strictly Come Dancing last year, after having spent 2017 until 2020 with Dancing With The Stars Ireland.