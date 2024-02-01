First look: Casey and Georgia H discuss their history on tonight’s Love Island: All Stars

Casey O’Gorman and Georgia Harrison discussed their history together during tonight’s episode of Love Island: All Stars.

Seemingly having history with Georgia H, Casey speaks to her about where it all went wrong.

Casey says: “Obviously it didn’t end great. I was blocked on Instagram for a bit.”

Georgia replies: “Well, that was a couple of weeks after you started ghosting me to be fair. You acted like you really cared about me during the time we did speak…you always said you really liked me.”

Casey: “I did really like you, I really cared about you…”

Georgia H: “It was after my birthday, I thought you might make an effort but you didn’t…”

Will the two be able to reignite an old flame or has their ship sailed?

Tonight’s episode will also see a recoupling on the cards for the islanders.

Getting ready for the night ahead, Casey and Joanna both receive a text.

The message reads: “Islanders, there will be a recoupling in which the boys will choose which girl they want to recouple up with. As the newest arrivals, Joanna and Casey will have the first choice. #FollowYourHeart #FlipASwitch

Casey reacts and says: “Well, it’s nice to have the power!”

As the Islanders gather around the firepit, one boy shocks his fellow Islanders with his divisive decision, leaving one girl to say: “It’s always me…”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and Virgin Media Two.