First look at the new series of RTÉ’s First Dates

First Date’s Ireland returns on Thursday, January 4 at 9:35pm on RTÉ2.

Now entering its ninth series, the show’s latest season will feature 14 episodes, which will see a whole new batch of singletons arrive at The Gibson Hotel in hopes of finding their perfect match.

Maitre D’ Mateo, table angels Alice and Pete, and Neil – the barman – are back to help create the most romantic atmosphere.

In the clip, we see four hopeful singletons mingle, just before they are told who they have been paired up with for the evening.

This year’s crop of singletons also includes the unforgettable encounter of Princess and Omo.

Having spotted her at a club the night before, Omo is stunned when Princess turns up as his date.

The irrepressible life and soul of any party MC Dacent (aka Gary Lyons) also returns to the restaurant with his younger brother Anto, for a hilarious double date with Oriel and Angela.

Tune into Thursday night’s show on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player for another season of heartfelt desires, secret passions, risky banter, awkward moments and and jaw-dropping revelations.