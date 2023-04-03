First Dates Ireland to welcome some very special guests to their restaurant

First Dates Ireland will return with a very special episode this week.

On Thursday night, Mateo and the team will welcome back some of the successful couples from previous years.

The couples will reflect on their first date; the awkward meeting at the bar, connecting during the date, and how they felt before saying ‘yes’ to a second date.

They’ll chat about how love blossomed for them afterwards and give advice to any future potential singletons entering the restaurant on their search for love.

Tune in to catch up with Ciara and Shannon from Series 3, Jessica and Ger from Series 5, Avril and Shane and Carla and Shez from Series 6 and Alan and Jay from Series 7.

And there’s also the opportunity to recall more recent daters including the whirlwind of double daters Aisling & Naomi, who discovered that Aisling’s date Ross was a friend of her brother, David & Jordan who conversed about constant diarrhoea, and Charlie who felt he may not measure up to Laya’s height expectations.

It’s a big night of celebration, surprises, and of course, romance.

The First Dates Ireland special will air on RTÉ2 this Thursday at 9:30pm.