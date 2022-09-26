Fans spot ‘editing fail’ in the season two premiere of The Kardashians

Fans are convinced they have spotted an “editing fail” in the season two premiere of The Kardashians.

The new season of the reality series premiered on Disney+ last Thursday, and the emotional episode saw Khloe Kardashian open up about her ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal.

In one scene, Kim Kardashian started crying as she shared her hopes for her younger sister ahead of the arrival of her second child.

The SKIMS founder said: “I think my wish for Khloe is just not to be so hard on yourself. Everything will come to you, and this baby is supposed to be here and it’s going to make you so happy.”

The 41-year-old then teared up, and added: “I promise you you’ll have everything that you want out of this life because no one deserves it the way that you do.”

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that as Kim pats under her eyes to wipe away her tears, one tear stays perfectly in place.

Viewers now think that editors placed a “fake tear” on Kim’s face using computer-generated imagery (CGI).

Michelle Driscoll shared the clip on TikTok, and captioned the post: “Y’all please tell me you see this cgi tear on kardashians.”

“She doesn’t touch it! That’s a fake tear!” she alleges.

Agreeing with Michelle, one fan commented: “ngl [not gonna lie] I had the same thought when I watched.”

However, others disagree with the theory, with one writing: “CGI costs alot… I don’t think they would waste money for…. One tear….”

This is not the first time the show has been accused of editing “fails”.

In the season one finale, the famous family reacted to finding out that Tristan Thompson had cheated on Khloe once again, and fathered a child with another woman.

The Kar-Jenner clan were alerted to the scandal after Kim was sent an article about a paternity suit launched against Tristan last year, which claimed he was the father of personal trainer Maralee Nichols’ baby.

The paternity scandal hit headlines in December, which means the scenes would have been filmed at this time.

However, fans spotted a serious continuity error in the episode.

Shortly after they learned of Tristan’s infidelity, Kim called a family meeting with her sister Kourtney, as well as Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble – but Khloe didn’t show.

During the meeting, which appeared in the episode, Kourtney was seen wearing a black ruched bodysuit, with a diamanté Prada bag.

However, eagled-eyed fans later pointed out that Kourtney wore the exact same outfit, and hair style, when she was papped with Travis Barker at the end of January.

A Reddit user claimed: “The family meeting was filmed January 31st based on Kourtney’s outfit, Khloé found out end of November/beginning of December when the documents leaked and she did attend Christmas with the fam, so the meeting was staged.”

Another fan said the theory made sense, as the family members seemed “emotionless” during the meeting.

“Explains why they were so emotionless about it all,” they wrote. “I wish they had stuck to a real timeline rather than jumble it around to have a good final episode. Do better Hulu.”